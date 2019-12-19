Pontifical Biblical Commission Whitewashes Homosexual Fornication

The Pontifical Biblical Commission, a body within the Roman Curia, produced a 300-page study with the title “What is man.”
It was commissioned by Francis and published by the Libreria Editrice Vaticana.
Nobody will ever pay attention to the study, except for what it claims about homosexual fornication.
It begins by saying that in the Bible there are no "examples of legally recognised union between persons of the same sex."
However, this statement is only made as a pretext to extensively introduce the dissenting opinion that homosexual fornication is “a legitimate and worthy expression of the human being."
The study hints at “various biblical statements” in the cosmological, biological and sociological [but not in the moral] fields that have “gradually been considered outdated.”
At the end, it agrees with the dissenters by asking for an “intelligent interpretation” that avoids “repeating to the letter what also carries with it cultural traits of that time.”
As a conclusion, it asks to apply “pastoral attention with regard to individuals.”
In order words: The Commission needed 300 pages in order to come up with the individual case trick.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTurpxihizf
Clicks208
- Report
Social networks
Genesis 1:28....be fruitful and multiply........the FIRST thing said by God to Adam and Eve, FIRST command, if you will. When we ignore that or downplay that, we get the world we are in now; it's all connected..... sigh
The disssenters are in control
Put on your surprise face….
According to them the Church was wrong in their exegesis for the last two thousand years.
These shepherds are lost