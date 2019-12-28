Converted Anglican Bishop: Rome Is the Best Form of Anglican Reform

Former Anglican Bishop Gavin Ashenden who became a Catholic, accepted Anglicanism only because he saw it as a “prophetic reform” of the Catholic Church.
Later he realised that Anglicanism failed while the Church “has been busy reforming itself,” he told VirtueOnline.org (December 24).
Ashenden mentions the Council of Trent and the Second Vatican Council. Therefore, he couldn’t find unique Anglican insights, “Rome now has the liturgy in the vernacular. It celebrates the Living Word.”
He sees that the Church faces an anti-Christian spirit and culture, progressive utopianism, Catholics corrupted by the spirit of the age, and that the Church’s integrity is seriously threatened.
Nevertheless, he converted “because God has asked me to.” His wife Helen became a Catholic already a few years ago. At the time she told him,
“You have been taking me around to a number of Anglican churches, and my sense is that God is not present. Whenever I go into a Catholic church, I discover He is present. The time has come to stop going to churches where God is not present.”
