Francis’ Cardinal Vicar Reacted Quickly

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis the Vicar General for the Roman diocese, expressed his “heartfelt thanks” for the confused Pentecoste letter Francis wrote to the Roman clergy.

In a two-page reply full of obsequious emptiness, De Donatis calls Francis missive a “precious gift.”

He thanks him for his “witness of paternity,” “paternal and reassuring guidance,” his “prophetic gestures,” and for “transmitting hope and trust even to many non-believers.”

De Donatis tells Francis that “we trust in Your wise and Spirit-inspired guidance” and concludes with “we love you!”.

This kowtowing letter had become necessary after media reports that Francis and De Donatis barely talk to each other anymore.

