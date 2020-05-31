Francis On Ecumenism: “We Cannot Take Different Paths” - Is He Speaking About the Church?

“We cannot ask others to be united if we ourselves take different paths,” Francis says in a May 31 message for an ecumenical prayer movement of the Anglican Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby, a layman.Francis “desires greatly” that “we, as Christians, can be more deeply united as witnesses of mercy.”He asks the Spirit “for the gift of unity,” because “only if we live as brothers and sisters can we spread the spirit of fraternity.”According to Francis, the Holy Spirit has “infected” the world on Pentecost with life. Apart form the infelicitous metaphor, the world doesn't care about the Holy Spirit and divine life.Before raving about "united paths" with Anglicans, Francis should fix his own deeply divided Church, rather than furthering divisions among Catholics.