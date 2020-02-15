Deaf-Mute Argentineans Used for Abuse Propaganda Against Francis

The abuse hype organisation ECA plans to abuse Argentinean deaf-mutes for a rally in Rome.ECA was set up by the Seattle lawyer Timothy Law after having met David Clohessy, an American abuse advocate, who was described as a “master of deceit.”This week, Law wanted a private audience with Francis for ECA but received no answer. So, he decided to stir up the media.The deaf-mutes are allegedly connected with the Catholic Provolo Institute for the Deaf’s branch in Mendoza, Argentina, where some abuses took place.ECA Plaintiff lawyers want to submit a report on the now resolved case in which they personally accuse Francis of a “cover-up.”This is yet another example, that abuse advocacy is not about preventing abuses, but about making money and putting forward gratuitous accusations against the Church.