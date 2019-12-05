Terminally Ill Seminarian Ordained Four Months Ago, Dies

Newly ordained Father Diego Peña Navia, 31, died of cancer on December 4, reports Garzon Diocese, Colombia.
Peña was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2013. At the time, Peña was “far away” from the Faith, but he experienced a conversion, started practicing the Faith, and entered Garzon seminary.
In his second year in seminary, the cancer returned expanding to his neck.
Thanks to a special permission from the Vatican, Peña was ordained a deacon on August 21, and the next day a priest (Pictures).
Garzon Bishop Fabio Duque Jaramillo, stressed that the ordination was not simply for this life, "This ordination is also for eternal life.”
