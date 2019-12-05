Francis Condemns Situation Ethics, And Then Preaches Them

“In a casuistic way, which however is not Christian, even if it can be ecclesiastical; or according to the Church's Magisterium as in the eighth chapter of Amoris Laetitia, that is, journey, accompany and discern to find solutions.



This has nothing to do with situation ethics, but with the great moral tradition of the Church”

Francis told Jesuits during his Thailand trip that a question about divorcees who [illegally] remarry can be answered in two ways,(Transcript: LaCiviltaCattolica.it, December 5).Francis is wrong in every sentence:- "Christian" and "ecclesiastical" cannot be played off against each other.- His private concept published in a footnote of Amoris Laetitia is not the Magisterium of the Church.- Amoris Laetitia is an unfortunate example of situation ethics - condemned by Francis - that allows evil acts like adultery in certain situations.In the context of another question, Francis again preached situation ethics by claiming that “there are no rules that are definitive and always valid,” a theses that seems to cancel the Then Commandments.His remaining statements were about promoting leftwing politics like climate alarmism ("the survival of the planet is a fundamental theme"), mass-immigration ("refugees are waste material"), promoting human trafficking ("the Mediterranean has been turned into a cemetery"), and comparing walls allegedly separating parents and children to Herod’s infanticide.