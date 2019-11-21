CHURCH in CRISIS: World's Catholics Resist Pope to His Face

From Rome, Michael Matt writes an Open Letter to Pope Francis explaining to him why faithful Catholics the world over are resisting this radically leftist pope to his face. READ ALONG: The complete … More

From Rome, Michael Matt writes an Open Letter to Pope Francis explaining to him why faithful Catholics the world over are resisting this radically leftist pope to his face. READ ALONG: The complete text as well as the video is available on The Remnant website: remnantnewspaper.com/…/4680-church-in-… Borrowing from St. Paul in Galatians, Michael promises not only to resist Francis but also to teach his children to resist him and to never stop resisting him until he dies or radically reconsiders his campaign to destroy what's left of the human element of Christ's Church. This video also includes many of the more important clips of bizarre occurrences in this the worst pontificate in the history of the Church. Who is Francis? How did he get into Peter's Chairs, and what's it going to take to get him out? From Pope Francis, libera nos Domine. Please Support Remnant TV Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Pray the Rosary!