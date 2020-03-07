Coronavirus: Italian Diocese Forbids Church Bells

Due to the coronavirus, Bergamo Diocese, Italy, forbad all public liturgies, the ringing of the bells included.
MessaInLatino.it (March 5) underlines that Bergamo is famous for its splendid bell concerts.
Other Italian dioceses, among them Milan and Venice, ordered Eucharists to be presided behind closed doors while having the bells ring as usual.
Now we know that Coronavirus is a pretext for the liturgical changes. Noone believes that bells - reminding of God - could spread the virus.
Bells also hold the purpose of sacramental. They purify the air of malevolent spirits.