Italian Priest Reported To Police For Celebrating Mass With Eight Faithful

Father Antonio Lunghi, 88, celebrated Sunday Mass in Castello d'Agogna, Italy, despite a diocesan and State ban due to the coronavirus.

The bells rang and eight (!) faithful participated. The priest was reported to the police and risks a conviction for failing to comply with the public order.

Lunghi explained that he was not aware of the situation and is not familiar with the Internet.

An Ave for the faithful priest. The one not on the internet 5 hours a day. The one not " tweeting," The one faithfully saying mass and offering communion to the strengthen the souls of the physically, spiritually ill.
