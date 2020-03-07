Italian Priest Reported To Police For Celebrating Mass With Eight Faithful

Father Antonio Lunghi, 88, celebrated Sunday Mass in Castello d'Agogna, Italy, despite a diocesan and State ban due to the coronavirus.
The bells rang and eight (!) faithful participated. The priest was reported to the police and risks a conviction for failing to comply with the public order.
Lunghi explained that he was not aware of the situation and is not familiar with the Internet.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVzdpdychnd
Clicks93
- Report
Social networks
An Ave for the faithful priest. The one not on the internet 5 hours a day. The one not " tweeting," The one faithfully saying mass and offering communion to the strengthen the souls of the physically, spiritually ill.