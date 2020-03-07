Burke: Francis' Claim That Christ Is In Rivers And Trees Is "Simply Not True"

Francis’ Querida Amazonia is “troubling” and ambiguous, but "there are a number of interpreters who tell us exactly what is intended,” Cardinal Raymond Burke told NCRegister.com (March 7).
For Burke, positive reactions to the document, for instance Cardinal Müller's, are misplaced, because QA contains passages "which gravely contradict theological truths."
An example: Francis writes “that Christ is in the river and in the trees and so forth.” Burke calls this "classical animism" and "simply not true.”
QA's talk about a lay Church is for Burke “a kind of Protestant idea” that questions the priesthood as a sacrament.
He knows from one bishop who saw a previous version of QA that it contained a paragraph abolishing celibacy, “It would seem to me it was intended to be included." Burke believes Francis backtracked because of the Ratzinger/Sarah book.
One must really question the integrity of any cardinal like Burke who fails time after time to follow through on his correct analysis that Bergolio promotes formal heresy.
Burke is a coward and worse than useless.
