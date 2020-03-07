Virus Makes Francis Go Virtual

Francis’ March 8 Angelus and March 11 General Audience will only take place virtually and will be streamed from the library of the Apostolic Palace because of the coronavirus.
The Angelus will be shown on the screens in Saint Peter’s square and distributed by Vatican Media.
Until March 15, the participation of guests at Francis’ morning Mass is suspended.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPejagyjfnf
No one was going to see the false pope anyhow. Covid19 just gives Francis a fig leaf. The sheep know the Voice of the shepherd, and it ain't Antipope Francis's.