Francis' Ghostwriter Discovers "Great Novelty" in Querida Amazonia

Francis hasn't closed or opened doors to abolishing celibacy nor to other proposals of the Amazon Synod but he “avoided rushed solutions.”
La Plata Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, Argentina, an expert in kissing and ghostwriter for Francis’ wrote this on OsservatoreRomano.va (February 17).
Fernández stresses that Querida Amazonia “officially presents” the Synod’s final document and even calls for “its application” (QA, 4).
“The document must therefore be applied,” Fernández concludes, calling it “a great novelty” that a papal document is only “complementary” to a Synod’s final document.
He believes that “a space opens for a possible elaboration” where Francis talks about an “Amazonian rite.” This, for Fernández, enables “a broader approach" that may include married priests.
Picture: Víctor Manuel Fernández, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsFklkgxcquv
If Pope Francis wants a Catholic "Amazonian Rite" he should go live with the savages he idolizes. “The document must therefore be applied,” Sounds like Archbishop Fernandez took writing lessons from Thor's Catholic Parrot.