The Loophole: Use the Synod’s Final Document Instead Of The Exhortation

Francis doesn't intend “to replace” the Amazon Synod’s Final Document, he writes in “Querida Amazonia.”
Instead, he wants to “officially present" it and encourages “everyone to read it in full.” The Final Document calls for married priests and new ministries for women.
Munich Cardinal Marx stressed at a press conference in Bonn, that the Final Document is “by no means off the table” (Dbk.de).
He was echoed by Cardinal Czerny who said at the Vatican presser that this text “remains on the table,” while the Synod’s Secretary Cardinal Baldisseri stated that the Final Document has "moral but no magisterial authority."
So, they all seem to be up to no good.
Picture: Lorenzo Baldisseri, #newsTfhsmzhsra
Clicks164
- Report
Social networks
What was the point of the Soviet parliament? What's the point of the EU parliament?
We should keep in mind that Francis invited ultra liberals to the Synod, such as Bishop Erwin Kräutler et al.