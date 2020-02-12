Cardinal Hummes: “Ordination of Married Men Will Be Re-Discussed”

Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, 85, who grew up in a German colony in Brazil, confirmed that ordaining married men will be re-discussed.
Hummes, a key Francis alley, was the Amazon Synod’s Relator General.
According to Estado.com (February 12), Hummes said that “this question now needs to be worked on with the Pope in the bodies of the Holy See.”
A Vatican organism announced by Francis after the Synod will play an important role in ordaining married men “in areas of scarcity,” Hummes added.
Therefore, the Synod’s final document – which asks for abolishing celibacy and introducing deaconesses - "will not go on the shelf."
Belo Horizonte Archbishop Walmor Oliveira, 65, recalled that Francis commissioned a study to update questions concerning the ecclesiastical ministry since “the current document is more than 50 years old” – as if the priesthood had changed in the meantime.
Picture: Cláudio Hummes, © Agência Brasil, CC BY, #newsKvuauclqsh
[Imaginative Take]
QA: Authentic Magisterium, directed to universal Church and everyone else
Synod Doc: Work of the council fathers/bishops of the region, belongs to Amazon Church as fruit of the synod, has papal blessing and is thus authoritative in that region. Example of PF's "synodal vision."
QA: Authentic Magisterium, directed to universal Church and everyone else
Synod Doc: Work of the council fathers/bishops of the region, belongs to Amazon Church as fruit of the synod, has papal blessing and is thus authoritative in that region. Example of PF's "synodal vision."
