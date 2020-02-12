Main Passages of “Querida Amazonia”: Pachamama Re-Emerges

Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation, that was leaked hours before being published (February 12), rejects the ordination of married men as the question is not simply about "facilitating a greater presence of ordained ministers who can celebrate the Eucharist” (93).He further justifies the use of the Pachamama idol at the Amazon Synod (79): “It is possible to take up an indigenous symbol in some way, without necessarily considering it as idolatry.”Francis calls on missionaries to respond to myths, religious festivals and other “partial or mistaken religious expression” with “an inculturated spirituality.”About female ordination (100), Francis says that "it would lead us to clericalise women, diminish the great value of what they have already accomplished, and subtly make their indispensable contribution less effective.”It is noteworthy that the document does not mention "climate change," nor does it speak of "salvation."