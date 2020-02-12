Text of Francis' “I-Dream”-Exhortation Leaked Fully

3 4 1 2

The Apostolic Exhortation “Querida Amazonia” has been leaked several times on the internet before the publication, first on Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com (full text below).It does not introduce any alterations regarding celibacy or female deacons, not even in a footnote.Querida Amazonia is, however, a sentimental text, as can be seen already in the preface. Francis explains that Querida Amazonia is about “four great dreams,” a social, a cultural, an ecological and an ecclesial dream about the Amazon region:“I dream of an Amazon region that fights for the rights of the poor, the original peoples and the least of our brothers and sisters, where their voices can be heard and their dignity advanced.I dream of an Amazon region that can preserve its distinctive cultural riches, where the beauty of our humanity shines forth in so many varied ways.I dream of an Amazon region that can jealously preserve its overwhelming natural beauty and the superabundant life teeming in its rivers and forests.I dream of Christian communities capable of generous commitment, incarnate in the Amazon region, and giving the Church new faces with Amazonian features.”