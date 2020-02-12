Clicks232
Shocked Oakland Bishop Starts Acting

Fewer than one-third of Catholics believe that the Eucharist is Christ’s Body and Blood, the Pew Research Center found in a recent poll.

“I find this shocking,” Oakland Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, wrote in a pastoral letter.

Therefore, he called for a diocesan Eucharistic Congress on June 19-20 at his Cathedral, CatholicVoiceOakland.org (February 10) writes.

The webpage quotes Father Brandon Macadaeg, the Cathedral's rector, saying that in parishes where he served and introduced Eucharistic Adoration, he has seen a transformation on young people and families.

“We know we will succeed when we build a culture of prayer around the diocese,” Father Macadaeg said.

De Profundis
True faith Comes from the true Mass
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
Eva
This was in better (poorer) days
