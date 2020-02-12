Presidents of “Catholic” Colleges Consult Homosex Martin About Toilets

Picture: James Martin, wikicommons, CC-BY-SA

Pro-Homsex Father James Martin spoke at the annual meeting of the Association of “Catholic” Colleges and Universities, ChurchMilitant.com (February 5) writes.The meeting took place from January 31 to February 3 at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, a luxury hotel.Martin was supposed to help with issues like “unisex bathrooms” and “non-binary language,” gender confusion, and homosex propaganda. In all past meetings of the association the gay agenda had been ignored.Jim Towey, president of the conservative Ave Maria University, said the appearance by a gay advocate would not have happened under previous popes.