It’s Definitive: No Word About Abolishing Celibacy in “Querida Amazonia”

The author of Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 11) read the complete text of Francis Post-Synodal Exhortation Querida Amazonia.He reports, “There is not a word about viri probati [married priests] and an Amazon abolition of celibacy.”Francis encourages not only to pray for priestly vocations, but also to be more generous in encouraging those who show a missionary vocation for the Amazon region.News that the document orders the creation of a commission to study the possibility of ordering married men, is erroneous.Nevertheless, Caminante-Wanderer calls the document “rubbish” of the “most stinking and most toxic” kind,“From now on, not only Tucho Fernández , but also Mario Vargas Llosa and Pablo Neruda, who are quoted verbatim, will be part of the famous ‘ordinary magisterium’.”