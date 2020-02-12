It’s Definitive: No Word About Abolishing Celibacy in “Querida Amazonia”

The author of Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 11) read the complete text of Francis Post-Synodal Exhortation Querida Amazonia.
He reports, “There is not a word about viri probati [married priests] and an Amazon abolition of celibacy.”
Francis encourages not only to pray for priestly vocations, but also to be more generous in encouraging those who show a missionary vocation for the Amazon region.
News that the document orders the creation of a commission to study the possibility of ordering married men, is erroneous.
Nevertheless, Caminante-Wanderer calls the document “rubbish” of the “most stinking and most toxic” kind,
“From now on, not only Tucho Fernández, but also Mario Vargas Llosa and Pablo Neruda, who are quoted verbatim, will be part of the famous ‘ordinary magisterium’.”
