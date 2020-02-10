Foul Play: Germans Ask Rome for Novelties They Have Already Introduced

On Easter – Lay Liturgy Instead of Mass In German-speaking dioceses, lay liturgies are multiplying - even for the highest holidays. Gloria.tv has learned that believers of several dioceses are … More

In German-speaking dioceses, lay liturgies are multiplying - even for the highest holidays. Gloria.tv has learned that believers of several dioceses are protesting because of parishes where all Easter liturgies are presided by lay people. Lay Easter liturgies seem to be popular especially in Cardinal Marx’ Munich archdiocese.



Austria: Graz Diocese is the Pioneer



The Austrian trailblazer for lay liturgies is Graz diocese. In January, it published a 41-page handout for lay Christmas, Easter and Corpus Christi liturgies. In its preface, Graz Bishop Krautwaschl writes that these feasts should have a – quote - "liturgical expression" in every parish, even if the - quote: "customary full form of celebration" is not possible. Krautwaschl presents the handout as something that should be - quote: "further developed" by daily use.



Lay Christmas, But Saint Stephen's Day with Mass



The handout wants lay liturgies of Christmas, Easter and Corpus Christi to be prepared by a “team” together with (quote) "a leader". Special attention is given to the music and the (quote) "sermon". Each parish is encouraged to choose the liturgical dresses for the liturgical "leaders". The handout explains, that on instead of the Midnight Mass and Christmas Day Mass lay liturgies may be organized. However, in that case, on St. Stephen's Day, when few people come to church, a Eucharistic should be scheduled.



Lay Triduum, But Mass on Easter Monday



According to the handout the unity of the Easter Triduum is visible through "the same leader" or "a stable congregation". It recommends baking bread for the Holy Thursday lay liturgy in order to - quote: "be closer to the shape of the bread". Graz Diocese recommends celebrating at least one Mass from Easter Vigil to Easter Monday. The handout stresses that the Easter food blessing after the lay liturgy is arranged by the "team" in a high quality and festive way - including liturgical clothing, because (quote): "The Easter food blessing is for many people the Easter celebration par excellence".



Corpus Christi: Lay Minister in Alb, with Velum, Monstrance



The handout also contains a Corpus Christi lay liturgies with a procession. It recommends bringing in a consecrated host for the monstrance from a near-by parish where a mass is celebrated at about the same time. Regarding the procession, it says - quote: "A communion minister commissioned by the bishop carries the monstrance and may wear a liturgical garment (alb) and velum over it."