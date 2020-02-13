Danger Averted, at Least for Now Yesterday, Francis published his Amazon exhortation "Querida Amazonia". The expected introduction of married priests and female deacons did not happen. The journalist… More

Yesterday, Francis published his Amazon exhortation "Querida Amazonia". The expected introduction of married priests and female deacons did not happen. The journalist Aldo Maria Valli writes: "Danger averted, at least for now." The text does not contain any concrete proposals for the Amazon, but presents Francis' four "dreams". Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn called the document seriously a "love letter". Professor Roberto de Mattei reminded in a commentary of the strategy of two steps forward and one step back which Francis mentioned in the past



The Main Problem in the Synod Text



The most problematic passage in "Querida Amazonia" is paragraph 82 about Mass. Francis encourages to include pagan rites and symbols in the Eucharist. He feels empowered to ask for - quote: "taking up in the liturgy many elements of the intensive nature experience of the indigenous people, and for stimulating their own forms of expression in songs, dances, rites, gestures and symbols".



Lay Parishes Like in Germany



Another problem area is paragraph 94, which proposes that lay people should be parish leaders. Quote: "A Church with Amazonian features requires the stable presence of mature lay parish leaders equipped with appropriate powers.” The document also wishes, in paragraph 103, that women should have access to charges that do not require ordination, and that they should also receive an ecclesiastical mandate for this purpose.



Final document Never Quoted



A curiosity of the exhortation is that Francis says in the preamble that he does not want to replace nor to repeat the final document of the Amazon Synod. Quote: "I have preferred not to quote the final document in this Apostolic Exhortation, because I invite you to read it in its entirety. "Querida Amazonia" never refers to the final document, but instead to the heretical working paper, the "Instrumentum Laboris".



“ Francis Chooses His Battles”



Janaína Figueiredo writes in O Globo, the biggest newspaper in Brazil which covers most of the Amazon basin, that Argentinean friends who visit Francis regularly say that Francis could have introduced married priests for the Amazon. However, they stress that Francis does not introduce radical changes if he feels that the Church as a whole is not prepared for them. She believes that the “resistance inside the Church” was the greatest impediment. “Francis chooses his battles,” she writes.