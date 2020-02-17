The Three Days of Darkness – An Astonishing Consensus

The Three Days and Three Nights of Darkness The user Tempi di Maria published in February 2018 on Italian Gloria.TV an anthology about the three days and nights of darkness that will come over the … More

The Three Days and Three Nights of Darkness



The user Tempi di Maria published in February 2018 on Italian Gloria.TV an anthology about the three days and nights of darkness that will come over the earth at the end. The article was clicked more than 30.000 times.



Anna Maria Taigi: Saints Peter and Paul Will Appoint a New Pope



Blessed Anna Maria Taigi who died in 1837, says that God will send two punishments. The first will be wars, revolutions and other evils. The second will be the three days of darkness. The air will be noxious. Artificial light will be impossible. Only blessed candles will burn. The faithful must remain at home praying the Rosary. The Church’s enemies will perish. Demons will appear. Then, St. Peter and Paul will appoint a new pope. The Church will spread throughout the world.



Gaspar del Bufalo: World Covered with Corpses



Saint Gaspar del Bufalo who died in 1837 announced that the death of the Church’s persecutors will occur during these days. He who survives the three days, will have the impression that he is the only living soul on earth, because the world will be covered with corpses. Gaspar founded the Missionaries of the Precious Blood.



Mary of Jesus Crucified: Only A Quarter of Mankind Will Survive



Saint Mary of Jesus Crucified, who was born in Galilee and died young in the Carmel of Bethlehem in 1878 said that during these three days people who have gone down the path of evil will perish. Only a quarter of mankind will survive.



Elisabetta Canori Mora: The Big Separation



Blessed Elisabetta Canori Mora who died in 1825 speaks about the most terrible lightning, earthquakes and last massacres. Good Catholics will be separated from false Christians.



Elena Aiello: The Most Terrible Scourge



Sister Elena Aiello who died 1961 said that the terrible scourge, never seen before, will last seventy hours. The wicked will be pulverized and many will be lost in the obstinacy of their sin.



Christiana Agbo: A Twelve-Year-Old Girl Confirms



According to twelve-year-old Christiana Agbo in Aokpe, a remote area of Nigeria, who saw Our Lady in 1994/95 said that during the time of the three days of darkness, the demons will act with more fury. Thanks to the Rosary, Satan cannot defeat the faithful. Our Lady told her, “Nothing will give light but the blessed candles.” Christiana saw violent winds, thunders and an earthquake.