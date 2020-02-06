Bergoglio Liked John Paul II a Lot

Great Sympathy Another interview book with Francis, is about to be published. Its title: San Giovanni Paolo Magno - “Saint John Paul the Great.” Francis speaks about himself and also recalls John … More

Another interview book with Francis, is about to be published. Its title: San Giovanni Paolo Magno - “Saint John Paul the Great.” Francis speaks about himself and also recalls John Paul II saying that he felt right away a great sympathy for him. Quote, “I liked him a lot.”



Ratzinger Was the Right Pope



When Benedict XVI was elected, Bergoglio considered him – quote: “the right pope in this moment.” And, “I was convinced about this and I supported him.”



Praying the Rosary



Francis recalls that on his election day, before entering the conclave, he spoke with Cardinal Ravasi about the book of Job. While the votes were counted he prayed the Rosary.



A Dark Moment



Nuncio Ubaldo Calabresi allowed Bergoglio to meet John Paul II during his 1987 trip to Argentina. Francis recalls that this was during a – quote - “dark moment of my life.” He had just come back from Germany where he went – quote – “to get away from a tense climate in my own religious province.” Recalling the “dark moment” again he says that – quote - “that meeting touched me a lot, it was a consolation in a dark moment.”



Authoritarianism



Bergoglio admits that “I exercised my role of responsibility sometimes too firmly.” And, “Now I can be self-critical, but at that moment I did as my conscience dictated, and probably someone was hurt.”



Strange Meeting



Francis recounts how Nuncio Calabresi ordered him in 1992 from Cordoba to Buenos Aires because of some consultations. But Bergoglio wasn’t allowed to travel. So, Calabresi made a stopover in Cordoba airport where the two met briefly. At the end, they had already said good-bye Calabresi added: “Ah, one more thing, you have been appointed Auxiliary of Buenos Aires. Father General has given his consent".



A Birthday Party?



A similar situation happened in 1997 when Nuncio Calabresi invited Bergoglio to lunch which ended with a torte and a bottle of champagne. Bergoglio asked, "Are you celebrating your birthday?" Calabresi replied, "No, we're celebrating your appointment as a coadjutor."



Bergoglio Kisses John Paul II’s Hand



Francis recalls how John Paul II made him a cardinal in 2001. Quote: “While I was kneeling to receive the cardinal's hat, I felt a strong desire, not only to exchange the sign of peace, but to kiss his hand. Someone criticized me for this gesture, but for me it was spontaneous.”