Francis Quotes Enzo Bianchi

At his Wednesday audience, Francis quoted the notorious Enzo Bianchi, 76, founder of the “ecumenical Monastic Community” of Bose, Italy.
Pro-gay and pro-divorce Bianchi belongs to the radical leftist spectrum and is a hero of the oligarch media.
His articles appear in anti-Catholic outlets like La Stampa, La Repubblica, L'Osservatore Romano, Avvenire, and Famiglia Cristiana.
Nevertheless, Benedict XVI invited him to participate “as an expert” at two Synods of Bishops.
Catholic authors like Monsignor Antonio Livi and Father Giovanni Cavalcoli have accused Bianchi of heresy.
#newsUygxjquwsv
Clicks21
- Report
Social networks