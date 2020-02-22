Archbishop Denies That Francis Criticised Homosex Activist James Martin

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, 69, USA, denied the claim of two bishops that Francis considers himself “used” by gay activist James Martin (NcrOnline.org, February 20).
Wester was also present at the audience when Francis spoke about Martin. According to Wester, Francis was “never angry,”
“My recollection is that it was not Father Martin the Pope was talking about, but the way others tried to use that encounter, one way or the other.”
However, it was only Martin who exploited his private audience with Francis, not by anybody else.
