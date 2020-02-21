Francis Laments: I Am Used By Gay Activist James Martin

An unidentified US bishop told CatholicNewsAgency.com (February 20) that Francis was “most displeased" about how the homosex activist James Martin exploited their encounter during which Francis fed him with the homosex mantras Martin wanted to hear.
According to the bishop who met Francis together with other US bishops this week, Francis “was very expressive, both his words and his face - his anger was very clear, he felt he'd been used.”
Another bishop added that "the matter had been dealt with", meaning that Martin has allegedly been rebuked by his Jesuit superiors. The bishop doesn't expect that the picture taken during the private audience will be used for the cover of Martin’s next gay-propaganda book.
However, this photo is already used on Martin's FaceBook.com opening page which is more influential than a single book.
Martin told CatholicNewsAgency.com that the audience made him feel "profoundly inspired, consoled and encouraged” and that it came at Francis' invitation.
Well.... you can choose by an act of your will not to be used by him.
But antipope francis does not want to judge anybody.
That is why he invites homosexuals to his hotel in the Vatican and when he travels abroad openly embraces practising homosexuals and their partners.
The sheer level of outright lies from antipope francis is now quite embarassing.
Francis and Martin feed off one another in a truly unhealthy symbiosis that has the promotion of the homosexual agenda at its heart.
