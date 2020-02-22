Vatican Worried: Germany Could Stop Paying Their Heating Bills

The Vatican is terrified that the German bishops may reduce their financial contributions because Francis isn't "liberal enough," excellent Father Sean Finnegan of Arundel and Brighton Diocese, England, writes on FaceBook.com (February 20).He was told that "Germany pays the heating bills for all the Roman colleges.”According to Finnegan’s source, Vatican finances have already been hit hard by the free-fall of donations from the U.S. due to the scandal surrounding Cardinal McCarrick and his friends and because of opposition against Francis’ modernist stances.