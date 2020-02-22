Eastern Catholic Bishops Thank Francis for Lifting “Ban on Married Priests”

Francis’ advice came from a place “much more near to the heart” than the one of Benedict XVI whom he met in 2012, Armenian Catholic Bishop Mikael A. Mouradian told CatholicNews.com (February 20).He was one of 15 U.S. Eastern Catholic bishops who met Francis for their February 20 Ad Limina Visit.They thanked Francis for his 2014 decision to lift a ban on ordaining married Eastern priests outside their homelands where the abuse of married priests is common.For Romanian Catholic Bishop John Botean this was his fourth Ad Limina visit. For him Francis is "everything I used to dream about for the leadership of the Church.”