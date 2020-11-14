Even Jesuits Admit: McCarrick Report Lacks Independent Investigator

It is impossible for any organisation to impartially investigate itself, the Jesuit AmericaMagazine.org (November 12) writes.Therefore, corporations hire outside auditors, “It is human nature to protect one’s own interests and reputation.” Still, the Vatican refused to appoint an independent board to review the McCarrick case.As a result, parts of the Report “seem opaque or defensive” and can cause doubts whether it fully discloses what “Vatican officials” knew, AmericaMagazine.org writes.