German Bishops Use Lawyer Against PiusX Youth

The German Bishops' Conference paid a lawyer to prohibit the PiusX Catholic Youth Movement from publishing a list of email addresses on the internet, VaticanNews.va (February 2) reported.The movement had called ( German report ) to write protest mails to participants of the German Synodal Way, and published their mail-addresses.The bishops put forward "data protection reasons" to stifle this protest. The list is no longer online.The movement represents in Germany about 500 young people in 20 local groups.