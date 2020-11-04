Order of Malta: Fra’ Festing Asks to Postpone Elections

Former Grand Master Matthew Festing and six other British members asked Neo-Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, Francis delegate for the Order of Malta, to postpone the November 7/9 election of a new Grand Master (IlMessaggero, November 3).The reason: If the election takes place now, most of the 55 professed members could not participated because of Covid restrictions.Thus, the Grand Master would be elected by a body “where the overwhelming majority is made up of non-religious members,” Festing writes in his November 2 letter.The elections are considered to be crucial because there is an internal fight on whether the Order should be secularised and turned into a NGO or not.