The Vatican's Governatorato announced that for Christmas 2020 the “monumental Nativity scene" of Castelli, Abruzzo region, will be displayed in Saint Peter's Square.It was created by Castelli's State art high school for design in 1965-1975. Only a few of the 54 larger than life-size ceramic statues will be exhibited in the Vatican.The ugly figures will be a big disappointment, especially for children.