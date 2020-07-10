Why Francis Dropped His Hong Kong Statement

Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian denied allegations that Beijing “pressured” Francis into not speaking about Hong Kong during his Angelus address last Sunday.Zhao said on July 9, that “China will continue to engage in constructive dialogues with the Vatican” [at the expense of Catholics].On Sunday, the Holy See Press Office distributed beforehand an embargoed copy of Francis’ words including a 150-word paragraph dealing with Hong Kong which Francis skipped.Edward Pentin believes that the reason for this is Francis unpredictable acting on the spur of the moment based on his personal feelings, “What happened on Sunday may well just be the latest example.”