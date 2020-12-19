Cantalamessa: Mass is Irreplaceable, Well, Actually, It’s Not

but

A “Christian” can never do without the “Eucharist and community,”when this is “impossible” then "he must not think that his Christian life is interrupted."Neo-Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa said this during his last Advent homily for Francis and the Curia, almost all of them priests, who are not affected by the Covid-19 Mass restrictions.He explained that "we don't meet God just by going to Church." But this is misleading because Mass is not about generally “meeting God,” but about the real presence of the Sacrifice of the Cross and the Body of Christ.Cantalamessa further created a wrong contraposition between the dogmas and their content when he claimed that we have to “rediscover the primordial meaning of the incarnation of the Word, beyond the dogmas built on it".