Art Critic: Francis "Has Condemned Himself Through This Crèche"

The Vatican’s nativity scene looks like belonging “to a different religion” and has “nothing to do with the Christian world,” Vittorio Sgarbi, a famous Italian art critic and politician writes on NicolaPorro.it (Video here).
The figures are not recognisable, and the animals wander pointlessly around the space having nothing to do with the sacred, Sgarbi observes, “They are a caricature, a falsehood, a thing you cannot look at without the painful thought of how the religious world has been betrayed.”
Sgarbi speaks of an “act of humiliation” because the figures are turned into something other than themselves, “This Pope has condemned himself through this crèche, by doing something which has toppled, mocked, and overturned the very spirit of Christ’s birth. This is unacceptable.”
Art and faith have coincided for a long time, Sgarbi notices, “Here there is neither art nor faith.”
