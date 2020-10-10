Michael Vorris Again, SSPX is "Nazi Pedophile cult"

Michael Vorris of ChurchMilitant: "It’d be very curious to see what @SSPXEN followers would say if it was their family@member sexually assaulted. Would they finally open their eyes - or remain … More

Michael Vorris of ChurchMilitant: "It’d be very curious to see what @SSPXEN followers would say if it was their family@member sexually assaulted. Would they finally open their eyes - or remain bowing before their idol of the Latin Mass being offered by a Nazi Pedophile cult."