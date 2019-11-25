Argentina: „Abortion Will Be Legal, and the Pope Will Understand This”

Recently, the Archbishop Emeritus of La Plata, Hector Aguer, said that the Argentinean president should be excommunicated, if he legalises abortion.However, Eduardo Valdés, the former Argentine ambassador to the Vatican and future Peronist deputy, replied: “In Italy abortion was legalised, and no one was excommunicated."He added, “Abortion will be legal, and the Pope will understand this” (LaNacion.com.ar, November 24).On December 10, the Peronist Alberto Fernández will become the next Argentinean President. He has announced that he plans legalising abortion.According to Valdés, Francis will not agree “but neither will he die because of this.”