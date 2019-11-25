Liberal Swedish Cardinal Attends Old Rite High Mass

Sweden saw on November 23 its first old-rite High Mass after decades (video below).
Samuel Paulsson reported on Twitter, that it was celebrated by Christ the King Father Marcus Künkel (ICRSP).
Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius preached. He said that man has a liturgical nature and is made for worshipping God.
Francis made Arborelius a Cardinal in 2017. He promotes mass-migration which has caused social unrest in Sweden. His diocese collaborates with pro-abortion organisations.
