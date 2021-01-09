Clicks26
Abramo
1
Oratory build - Timelapse. It has been in making for while (or "not in the making" - which was the problem), but my hermitage finally received its final altar piece. Enjoy and stay creative. UT IN OMNIBUS GLORIFICETUR DEUS
Oratory build - Timelapse.

It has been in making for while (or "not in the making" - which was the problem), but my hermitage finally received its final altar piece. Enjoy and stay creative. UT IN OMNIBUS GLORIFICETUR DEUS
Scapular
JMJ Abramo bravo! Bravo! BRAVO! Ave Maria.
