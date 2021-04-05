Ireland: Priests Hide Behind Rocks

Irish Father Gerard Quirke celebrated Easter Sunday Mass at a Mass rock on the scenic Achill Island, CatholicArena.com reports.For the second year running, the pagan government in Ireland forbad all worship during Holy Week and Easter.Mass rocks are locations where Catholics gathered to attend forbidden Masses during the Penal Times which were enforced by the British regime from 1695 to at least 1829 in order to whip out the Catholics and Catholic Church.