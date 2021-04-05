Rather “Dead": Cardinal Marx Fears the Catholic Faith

At times it seems to him that "traditions" and "images of faith" are held on to out of "fear" of "the new," Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx said in his so-called Easter message of 3 April, playing the fear card.The Novus Ordo group uses the fraudulent expression "traditions" for those parts of the Catholic faith they reject.For Marx, the "paschal law" also applies to the Catholic faith: Without death, no resurrection! Without dying, no new life!Of course, Marx did not mean evil German traditions such as church tax, subservience to the state, state salaries for the bishops, fear of truth, pastoral decline, etc.