"Nazi" Police: The Other Side of the Story

It appears to me as nothing but intentional persecution of Christians observing Holiest day of the year. Matters very little that they left, they should have never entered in the 1st place.



I pray the police that are forced to accompany these "Health Inspectors" or Nazis as the pastor describes them will wake up to the madness they are participating in for the sake of their own children and … More

It appears to me as nothing but intentional persecution of Christians observing Holiest day of the year. Matters very little that they left, they should have never entered in the 1st place.



I pray the police that are forced to accompany these "Health Inspectors" or Nazis as the pastor describes them will wake up to the madness they are participating in for the sake of their own children and loved ones.

A Police state is good for no one.