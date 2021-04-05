"Nazi" Police: The Other Side of the Story

Police have defended their Holy Saturday intrusion into a Protestant church in Calgary, Canada.
Six policemen left the church after an outraged preacher yelled at them “Nazis” and “Gestapo.” In an April 4 statement on Calgary.ca, police explained that they are called by “partner agencies” of the Alberta Health Services “due to high levels of conflict between citizens and health inspectors.”
The concern was that the church wasn't following Coronavirus protocols, as the preacher was “uncooperative” with the health inspector. Calgary strives for “voluntary compliance” with public health orders, the police stressed.
The police justified their intrusion without a warrant saying that they left the premises only one minute after entry and “in a peaceful manner.” They also underline that no tickets were issued and do not wish to disrupt religious events.
It appears to me as nothing but intentional persecution of Christians observing Holiest day of the year. Matters very little that they left, they should have never entered in the 1st place.
I pray the police that are forced to accompany these "Health Inspectors" or Nazis as the pastor describes them will wake up to the madness they are participating in for the sake of their own children and loved ones.
A Police state is good for no one.
