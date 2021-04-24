Grandmother captures image of 'demon' standing over her granddaughter's bed. A horrified grandma has captured an image of "a demon" standing over her grandchild's bed after setting up a camera in … More

Grandmother captures image of 'demon' standing over her granddaughter's bed.



A horrified grandma has captured an image of "a demon" standing over her grandchild's bed after setting up a camera in the infant girl's room because she was heard telling someone to "go away" in the night.