St Catherine Labouré, Nov 28

Remnant TV's CATHOLIC SAINTS AND HOLY DAYS pays homage to the great Saint, St. Catherine Labouré. Born on May 2, 1806, Catherine entered the community of the Daughters of Charity, in Paris, France. Three times in 1830 the Virgin Mary appeared to the twenty-four year old novice. On November 27, Our Lady showed St. Catherine the medal of the Immaculate Conception, now universally known as the "Miraculous Medal." She commissioned St. Catherine to have one made, and to spread devotion to this medal. She died on December 31, 1876, and was canonized on July 27, 1947 by Pope Pius XII. Her feast day is November 28.