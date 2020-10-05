Auto-Referential Francis: New Record In Self-Citations

The blogger Sharon Kabel analysed Francis’ most recent encyclical Fratelli Tutti regarding its quotations and their length.The result: 60% of the 288 quotations - nearly 180 - are taken from previous Francis statements followed with a large distance by quotations from Benedict XVI and John Paul II, each with about only twenty quotations.It may come in Francis' defence that the encyclical was likely not written by him, but by some of his flatterers.Ironically, a recurring Francis mantra is his warning against an "auto-referential Church."