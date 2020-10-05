Clicks1
en.news

Cardinal Pell Wants to Know More About the Becciu Money For Australia

Cardinal George Pell's lawyer Robert Richter has asked for an international investigation by fiscal authorities to track the mysterious money which came to Australia via Pell’s opponent Cardinal Giovanni Becciu.

The amount of the sum was EUR700,000 (Afr.com, October 5). TheTimes.co.uk claimed on October 4 that Becciu “stole funds to bribe witnesses” in the kangaroo court case against Cardinal Pell.

Becciu denied the accusation, “I categorically deny interfering in any way in the trial of Cardinal Pell.”

Picture: © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZdkcexxvir

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up