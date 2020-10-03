Did Becciu Sent Vatican Money To Australia During Pell’s Trial?

Cardinal Angelo Becciu transferred several EUR100'000 from Vatican accounts to an Australian account during Cardinal Pell's trial, Corriere.it (October 2) claimed.
The alleged transfer is mentioned in a dossier of Vatican prosecutors against Becciu. Corriere.it would not know this if Francis' Vatican wouldn't systematically use the oligarch media to destroy one of their own.
Pell and Becciu were opponents during the failed reform of the Vatican finances. According to IlMessaggero.it the original source for this information is Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, Becciu’s former chief deputy at the Secretariat of State.
The information about the Australian transferal is useless because sending money to Australia is in itself no crime.
