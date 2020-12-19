Pagan Monolith Chopped Down (Video)

Recently, unknown persons placed a monolith as a "symbol of hope" in the Lungau region of Salzburg, Austria.Erecting monoliths is an esoteric trend coming from the USA that is now spreading to Europe. However, young people from Salzburg decided to testify that the Cross of Christ "is the only sign of hope".They made a huge cross out of light wood with professional tools and brought it to the monolith. Then they dug out the black block and put the cross in its place.