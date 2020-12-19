Pro-Lifer Speaks Up: “The Fault Is With The Bishops” (Video)

The US bishops are “talking out of both sides of their mouth” by saying that abortion is evil, but that it is “okay” to take an abortion-related vaccine, pro-lifer Abby Johnson says in an unprecedentedly clear Instragram Video (watch it below).
The US Bishops called the Covid-19 flue in a December 14 statement sufficiently serious "to allow" vaccines “despite their remote connection to morally compromised cell lines.”
Johnson has “a real problem” with this statement which aims at making abortion acceptable, “The fault is with the bishops for not taking an unequivocal stand.”
She is "so sick" of the bishops' "cowering to Big Pharma, cowering to liberals, and allowing us and allowing our children to be guinea pigs, and to … allow our children to be injected with these vaccines that have dead children in them.”
If the bishops do acknowledge the cell-lines are "morally compromised", then so too is the final product. Evil should not be done for supposed "good". Likewise, robbing from the rich and giving what was stolen to the poor is not Christian charity, no matter what Marxists believe. If a product is manufactured out of murdered infants, then it is also "morally compromised" and evil.
These same kind of bishops invariably are the first ones to promote "fair trade" goods that supposedly don't exploit third-world economies. Ironically, they care very much when a product "morally compromises" the poor in foreign countries, yet they're willing to make allowances for a product based on abortion. Gives a real sense of their priorities, yeah?
