Pro-Lifer Speaks Up: “The Fault Is With The Bishops” (Video)

If the bishops do acknowledge the cell-lines are "morally compromised", then so too is the final product. Evil should not be done for supposed "good". Likewise, robbing from the rich and giving what was stolen to the poor is not Christian charity, no matter what Marxists believe. If a product is manufactured out of murdered infants, then it is also "morally compromised" and evil.



These same … More

If the bishops do acknowledge the cell-lines are "morally compromised", then so too is the final product. Evil should not be done for supposed "good". Likewise, robbing from the rich and giving what was stolen to the poor is not Christian charity, no matter what Marxists believe. If a product is manufactured out of murdered infants, then it is also "morally compromised" and evil.



These same kind of bishops invariably are the first ones to promote "fair trade" goods that supposedly don't exploit third-world economies. Ironically, they care very much when a product "morally compromises" the poor in foreign countries, yet they're willing to make allowances for a product based on abortion. Gives a real sense of their priorities, yeah?